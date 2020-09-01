Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1608 SW 10th.
DUI drugs, marijuana possession, Northeast Cache Road and Flower Mound.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 5:27 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
