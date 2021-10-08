Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 1401 Cache Road.

Aggravated assault, 808 NW 20th.

DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Northwest 38th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you