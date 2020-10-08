Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 2606 SW E.
Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.
Burglary, 2505 SW Ave. I.
Burglary, 7402 NW Sun Blvd.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 2606 SW E.
Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.
Burglary, 2505 SW Ave. I.
Burglary, 7402 NW Sun Blvd.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.