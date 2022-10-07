Police reports for Oct. 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 3134 Cache Road.Larceny, 1602 SW G.Larceny, 1311 NW Carroll Drive.Burglary, 8802 Cache Road.Larceny, 602 NW Arlington.Larceny, 3475 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 910 NW 35th.Burglary, 14 SW G.Burglary, 1813 NW Hoover.Burglary, 1442 NW 22nd.Burglary, 514 NW Morford Drive.Vandalism, 2303 NW Williams.Burglary, 2407 NW 23rd.Trespassing, 2620 W. Gore.Burglary, 1807 SW C. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists