Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Incident, 2115 SW Summit.

Petit larceny, 2402 W. Gore.

Theft of copper, 1201 Cache Road.

Petit larceny, 2209 SW 54th.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance, Southwest 28th Street and I Avenue.

Property damage, 3904 SW Parkridge.

Burglary, 7615 Cache Road.

Petit larceny, 1311 W. Lee.

Marijuana possession, Northwest 20th Street and Smith Avenue.

Larceny, assault with a dangerous weapon, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.

Incident, 10 SW 4th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you