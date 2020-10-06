Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 2115 SW Summit.
Petit larceny, 2402 W. Gore.
Theft of copper, 1201 Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 2209 SW 54th.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, Southwest 28th Street and I Avenue.
Property damage, 3904 SW Parkridge.
Burglary, 7615 Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 1311 W. Lee.
Marijuana possession, Northwest 20th Street and Smith Avenue.
Larceny, assault with a dangerous weapon, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Incident, 10 SW 4th.