Police reports for Oct. 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 1401 Cache Road.Burglary, 2510 NW 52nd.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound Road.DUI, Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road.Vandalism, 21 NW 44th.Larceny, 2406 NE 35th.Narcotics possession, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.Auto theft, 7215 Cache Road.Auto theft, 4704 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2517 NW 17th.Auto theft, 1308 NW Lincoln.DUI, Southeast Flower Mound and Tower Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.