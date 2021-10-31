Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 1401 Cache Road.

Burglary, 2510 NW 52nd.

Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound Road.

DUI, Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road.

Vandalism, 21 NW 44th.

Larceny, 2406 NE 35th.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.

Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.

Auto theft, 7215 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 4704 NW Lindy.

Burglary, 2517 NW 17th.

Auto theft, 1308 NW Lincoln.

DUI, Southeast Flower Mound and Tower Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

