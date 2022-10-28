Police reports for Oct. 29, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 6th Street and Coombs Road.Vandalism, 2309 SW Avenue I.Auto theft, 2202 U.S. 277.Larceny, 1628 SW McKinley.Auto theft, 1411 SW H.Burglary, 2806 NW 19th.Auto theft, 1525 NW 31st.Larceny, 2105 NW Ferris.Larceny, 6108 NW Maple.Larceny, 709 W. Lee.Larceny, 2209 NW 46th.Burglary, 702 NW 33rd.Larceny, 2703 SW I.Vandalism, 1904 Cache Road.DUI, Northwest 52nd Street and Rogers Lane.Burglary, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.Vandalism, 304 SW 13th.DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.DUI, Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road.Auto theft, 1501 SW 4th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Dui Crime Criminal Law Police Offense Burglary Vandalism Northwest Following Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists