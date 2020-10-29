Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, trespassing, 927 SW 35th.
Accidental overdose, DUI, 4435 Cache Road.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 402 W. Lee.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1500 block Northwest Lawton Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, Northwest Morford Drive and Arlington Avenue.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2804 SW J.
Incident, 601 NE Flower Mound.
Disorderly conduct, 1754 NW 82nd.
Public intoxication, 1228 N. Sheridan.