Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Narcotics possession, Northwest 24th Street and Lindy Avenue.

Larceny, 1502 NW 49th.

Larceny, 705 NW 33rd.

Larceny, auto theft, 402 N. Sheridan.

Compiled by Scot Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you