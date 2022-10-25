Police reports for Oct. 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft/Larceny, 20 NW Mission.Theft/Larceny, 1002 NW Sheridan Road.Drunk driving, 247 E Gore.Burglary, 1812 NW Lake.Trespass, 202 SE Lee.Theft/Larceny, 612 SW Tennessee.Burglary, 3502 E Gore.Burglary, 1604 SW D.Theft/Larceny, 1201 NW Arlington.Theft of vehicle, 1408 NW 40th.Burglary, 4407 Cache Road.Drunk driving, Northwest 64th Street and Cache Road.Drunk driving, Northwest 33rd Street and Cache Road.Drunkenness, 1718 NW Kinyon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists