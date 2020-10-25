Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 202 S. Sheridan.
Burglary, 4308 Cache Road.
Assault and battery on a police officer, 1601½ NW Taft.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
