Police reports for Oct. 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 3134 Cache Road.Burglary, 4924 NW Pollard.Trespassing, 2732 SW I.Shots fired, 6315 W. Gore.Auto theft, 1440 NW 22nd.DUI, Southeast Flower Mound and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 2015 Cache Road.Trespassing, 425 S. Sheridan.DUI, Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road.Burglary, 1518 NW Bessie.DUI, Northwest Maple Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.