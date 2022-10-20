Police reports for Oct. 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, Northwest 38th Street and Elm Avenue.Drug possession, Southwest 3rd Street and H Avenue.Auto theft, 5214 Cache Road.Larceny, 5330 Cache Road.Larceny, 1511 Cache Road.Burglary, 2105 SW A.Burglary, 5314 NW Rotherwood Drive.Burglary, 801 NW 40th.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Disorderly conduct, 1446 NW 40th.Burglary, 305 NW 16th.larceny, 29 NW 29th.Auto theft, 305 NW 4th.Burglary, 2105 SW A.Auto theft, 1014 SWD.Larceny, 920 SW 8th.Burglary, 1610 NW Kingsbury. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists