Police reports for Oct. 20, 2020 Oct 20, 2021 36 min ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Arson, 2101 W. Gore.Narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, West Gore Boulevard and 40th Street.Arson, 1309 NW Baldwin.Auto theft, 2005 NW Baldwin.Resisting police, Northwest 52nd Street and Sherwood Road.Burglary, 506 NW 31st.Aggravated assault, 1500 NW Ferris.Burglary, 815 NW 35th.Larceny, 1915 SW D.DUI, Southeast 45th Street and Mieling Drive. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.