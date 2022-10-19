Police reports for Oct. 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 24 N. Sheridan.Aggravated assault, 616 SW 26th.Larceny, 1200 E. Gore.Burglary, 2114 SW Jefferson.Drug possession, 1806 SW 69th.Auto theft, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 417 NW 71st.Vandalism, 1220 NW 31st.Vandalism, 1007 NW Arlington.Auto theft, 1618 NW Andrews.Drug possession, Southwest 17th Street and A Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists