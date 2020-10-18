Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Indecent exposure, Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road.
Assault and battery on a police officer, 10 SW 4th.
Petit larceny, 1707 SW 6th.
Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, 4020 Cache Road.
Incident, 421 NW 71st.
Auto burglary, 2428 SW G.
Property damage, 103½ SW 20th.
Possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, proceeds from illegal drugs/actions, trafficking in illegal drugs, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 7510 NW Tango Road.
Resisting police, Northeast 20th Street and Gore Boulevard.