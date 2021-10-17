Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 4636 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 1227 NW Logan.

DUI, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Disorderly conduct, 1400 SW Washington.

Burglary, 3501 E. Gore.

Trespassing, 1513 NW Taft.

Auto theft, 4126 SW Wendy Drive.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

