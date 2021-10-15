Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 702 SW 12th.

Aggravated assault, 810 SW Summit.

Larceny, 1209 NW Kingsbury.

Vandalism, 1603 SW 7th.

Aggravated assault, 3134 Cache Road.

Burglary, 4300 E. Gore.

Auto theft, 4317 NW Lincoln.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

