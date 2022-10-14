Police reports for Oct. 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1804 NW Dearborn.Burglary, 1602 SW B.Extortion/blackmail, 1127 E. Gore.Burglary, 5332 NW Liberty.Larceny, 2102 NW Austin Drive.Burglary, 5320 NW Liberty.Auto theft, 2006 NW Taft.Vandalism, 5332 NW Liberty.Larceny, 1410 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 4759 NW Motif Manor. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists