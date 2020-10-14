Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 2428 NW 42nd.
Auto theft, 4321 SE Camelot Drive.
Larceny, 2922 Cache Road.
Mainly sunny. High 94F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 2:16 am
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 2428 NW 42nd.
Auto theft, 4321 SE Camelot Drive.
Larceny, 2922 Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.