Police reports for Oct. 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1709 NW 43rd.Burglary, 410 SW 24th.Burglary, 2010 NW Hoover.Burglary, 342 NW 35th.Disorderly conduct, 1522 NW 81st.Burglary, 104 NW 5th.Drug possession, Southwest 26th Street and E Avenue.Pornography, 430 NW 53rd.Burglary, 412 NW 2nd.Auto theft, 2409 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.