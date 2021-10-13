Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 611 SW I.

Vandalism, 5704 NW Ash.

Trespassing, 1711 SW B.

Vandalism, 832 NW 20th.

Vandalism, 2509 NW 20th.

Auto theft, 1518 NW 81st.

Burglary, 5322 NW Oak.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

