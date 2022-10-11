Police reports for Oct. 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics, Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Atlanta Avenue.Theft of vehicle, 2811 NW Hilltop.Trespass, Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Park Avenue.Local ordinance, 104 NW Morford.Narcotics, Northeast Flower Mound road and East Gore Boulevard.Burglary, 3403 Cache Road.Drunk driving, 7 SW Sheridan.Burglary, 407 NW Compass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Narcotic Crime Criminal Law Police Theft Burglary Offense Lawton Police Department Following Northwest Sheridan Road Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists