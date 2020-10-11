Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 2107 NW 38th.
Auto theft, 622 SW N.H. Jones.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 11th Street and I Avenue.
Auto theft, 46 SW 45th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
