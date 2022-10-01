Police reports for Oct. 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 2615 Cache Road.Drug possession, Northwest 38th Street and Oak Avenue.Larceny, 1415 Cache Road.Burglary, 514 NW Morford Drive.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Larceny, Southwest 1st Street and A Avenue.Auto theft, 1105 SW 24th.Larceny, 1226 NW Carroll Drive.Aggravated assault, 5322 NW Oak.Larceny, Northwest 27th Street and Gore Boulevard.DUI, No. 4 E. Lee.Disorderly conduct, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. How do you drink your coffee? You voted: Black With sugar With cream With cream and sugar Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists