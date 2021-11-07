Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, No. 7 NW 13th.

Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.

DUI, Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road.

Narcotics possession, aggravated assault, 3401 W. Gore.

Larceny, 2703 SW H.

Larceny, 6702 Cache Road.

Burglary, 1921 NW Columbia.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

