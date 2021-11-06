Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, No. 7 NW 13th.

Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.

DUI, Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

