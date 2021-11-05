Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Narcotics possession, 3401 W. Gore.

Disorderly conduct, 715 SE Sullivan Drive.

Auto theft, 608 SW D.

Narcotics possession, 2425 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, 2006 NW Baldwin.

Auto theft, 1218 NW Taylor.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 11th Street and B Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

