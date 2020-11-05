Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

First-degree robbery, 408 NW 16th.

Burglary, 6516 SW Lynnwood.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

