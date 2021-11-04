Police reports for Nov. 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics possession, Northwest 18th Street and Baldwin Avenue.Narcotics possession, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 1418 NW 22nd.Trespassing, 1401 Cache Road.Arson, 107 SW 10th.Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.Auto theft, 202 E. Lee.Auto theft, 2124 NW Columbia.Burglary, 1303 W. Gore.Aggravated assault, 2802 NE 9th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists