Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Narcotics possession, Northwest 18th Street and Baldwin Avenue.

Narcotics possession, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 1418 NW 22nd.

Trespassing, 1401 Cache Road.

Arson, 107 SW 10th.

Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 202 E. Lee.

Auto theft, 2124 NW Columbia.

Burglary, 1303 W. Gore.

Aggravated assault, 2802 NE 9th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

