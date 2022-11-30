Police reports for Nov. 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, drug possession, Southwest I Avenue and Sheridan Road.Burglary, 415 SW Jefferson.Drug possession, Southeast 1st Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.Larceny, 612 W. Lee.Auto theft, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.Disorderly conduct, 1344 SE 1st.Burglary, 4751 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 3905 SW Wolf.Burglary, 1109 NW 52nd.Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1906 NW Andrews.Burglary, Southwest 7th Street and I Avenue.Disorderly conduct, 2816 SW g.Larceny, 1602 NW 12th.Burglary, 4103 W. Lee.Burglary, 2101 SW 38th.Burglary, 1402 SW Park Ridge Blvd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists