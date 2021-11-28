Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Robbery, 408 NW 16th.

Burglary, 4806 SE Ellsworth.

Drunkenness, 829 NW 33rd.

Drunkenness, 2306 W Gore.

Theft, 1002 NW Sheridan.

Burglary, 1310 NW Baldwin.

Theft of vehicle, 3146 Cache Road.

Burglary, 78 SW 45th.

Theft of vehicle, 6801 NW Ferris Place.

Theft of vehicle, 313 SW McKinley.

Theft of vehicle, 913 SW 49th.

Theft of vehicle, 609 SW McKinley.

Recommended for you