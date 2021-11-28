Police reports for Nov. 28, 2021 Nov 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Robbery, 408 NW 16th.Burglary, 4806 SE Ellsworth.Drunkenness, 829 NW 33rd.Drunkenness, 2306 W Gore.Theft, 1002 NW Sheridan.Burglary, 1310 NW Baldwin.Theft of vehicle, 3146 Cache Road.Burglary, 78 SW 45th.Theft of vehicle, 6801 NW Ferris Place.Theft of vehicle, 313 SW McKinley.Theft of vehicle, 913 SW 49th.Theft of vehicle, 609 SW McKinley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists