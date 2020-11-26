Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 2007 NW 52nd.
Auto theft, 1613 WN 79th.
Incident, 3823 NW Arlington.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
