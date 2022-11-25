Police reports for Nov. 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespass, 1311 SW Lee.Larceny, 406 NW 4th.Trespass, Southwest 12th Street and Southwest G Avenue.Larceny, 1505 SW 9th.Local ordinance, 2311 NW Robin Hood.Vandalism, 2835 NW Mobley.Larceny, 4501 SE Lee.Theft of vehicle, 2101 NW 23rd.Drunk driving, Cache Road and Northwest 6th Street.Theft of vehicle, Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue.Drunk driving, Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists