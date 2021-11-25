Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 3134 Cache Road.

Larceny, 910 NW Arlington.

Larceny, 905 NW Bell.

Larceny, 714 NW Dearborn.

Auto theft, 2310 E. Gore.

Larceny, 5317 NW Oak.

Larceny, 201 W. Gore.

Disorderly conduct, 5503 NW Wilfred.

Disorderly conduct, 426 NW 53rd.

Arson, 3134 NW Liberty.

DUI, Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road.

Narcotics possession, 1500 block Northwest Taft Avenue.

Vandalism, 401 SW F.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

