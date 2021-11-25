Police reports for Nov. 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 3134 Cache Road.Larceny, 910 NW Arlington.Larceny, 905 NW Bell.Larceny, 714 NW Dearborn.Auto theft, 2310 E. Gore.Larceny, 5317 NW Oak.Larceny, 201 W. Gore.Disorderly conduct, 5503 NW Wilfred.Disorderly conduct, 426 NW 53rd.Arson, 3134 NW Liberty.DUI, Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road.Narcotics possession, 1500 block Northwest Taft Avenue.Vandalism, 401 SW F. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists