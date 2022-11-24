Police reports for Nov. 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2510 SW H.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Burglary, Southwest 30th Street and Lee Bolevard.Auto theft, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Larceny, 5335 NW Euclid.Larceny, 904 SW Jefferson.Larceny, 8308 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 54th Street and Lee Boulevard.Auto theft, 3501 E. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists