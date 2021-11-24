Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 401 SW F.

Burglary, 107½ SW 15th.

Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 302 NW Ferris.

Trespassing, 1502 NW Irwin.

Burglary, 4460 W. Lee.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

