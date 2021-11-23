Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 2101 SW 38th.

Auto theft, 2113 SW I.

Burglary, 910 NW Arlington.

Auto theft, 2306 E. Gore.

DUI, Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.