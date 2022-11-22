Police reports for Nov. 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 1813 SW Douglas.Larceny, 208 SE Surrey Place.Larceny, 1016 SW Lee.Theft of vehicle, 1521 NW 33rd.Burglary, 2524 SW G.Trespass, 1315 SW E.Drunk driving, 6702 Cache Road.Drunk driving, 4236 SE Lee.Drunk driving, Northwest 13th Street and Cache Road.Drunk driving, Southwest 70th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Northwest Crime Criminal Law Police Southwest Following Offense Lawton Police Department Drunk Driving Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists