Police reports for Nov. 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 622 SW Bishop.Auto theft, 923 SW 34th.Explosives, 2604 SW Cornell.Drug possession, Southwest 5th Street and LeeBoulevard.Larceny, 1411 SW Summit.Burglary, 2105 SW A.Disorderly conduct, 1018 SW 42nd.Larceny, 215 SW Washington.Larceny, 1806 NW Taft.Disorderly conduct, 1634 NW 48th.Burglary, 2720 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 1525 Cache Road.Burglary, U.S. 281B and Southwest 4th Street.Auto theft, 301 SW Park.Larceny, 5515 Cache Road.Larceny, 1203 SW Wisconsin.DUI, 2801 NW 38th. Compiled by ScottRains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.