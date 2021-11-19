Police reports for Nov. 19, 2021 Nov 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 100 S. Rail Road.Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.Aggravated assault, 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle.Vandalism, 5404 NW Briarwood Drive.Auto theft, 1709 Cache Road.Auto theft, 2418 SW Jefferson.Trespassing, 2218 NW Williams.Auto theft, 2220 NW Hoover.Larceny, 3110 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 24th Place and Sheridan Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists