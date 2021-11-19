Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 100 S. Rail Road.

Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.

Aggravated assault, 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle.

Vandalism, 5404 NW Briarwood Drive.

Auto theft, 1709 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 2418 SW Jefferson.

Trespassing, 2218 NW Williams.

Auto theft, 2220 NW Hoover.

Larceny, 3110 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 24th Place and Sheridan Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

