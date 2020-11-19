Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1708 SW 6th.
Auto theft, 3134 Cache Road.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2111 NW Bell.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
