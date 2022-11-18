Police reports for Nov. 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Pecan Road.Arson, 2220 NW 26th.Larceny, 6701 NW Maple Drive.Trespassing, 1421 NW 22nd.Burglary, 2546 Fort Sill Blvd.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Auto theft, Southwest 19th Street and N. H. Jones Street.DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 1503 SW A.Trespassing, 1002 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 7550 NW Tango Road.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.DUI, Northbound Interstate 44 and Cache Road.DUI, Northwest 24th Street and Cheyenne Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists