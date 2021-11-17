Police reports for Nov. 17, 2021 Nov 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 410 NW 3rd.Vandalism, 2310 E. Gore.Sex offenses, 209 SE Interstate Drive.Arson, 1320 NW Williams.DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Oak Avenue.Auto theft, 812 SW 3rd.Disorderly conduct, 1315 NW Kingsbury.DUI, Southwest 2nd Street and W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 2309 NW 4th.DUI, Northwest 2nd Street and Dearborn Avenue.DUI, 4500 W. Lee.DUI, Southwest 5th Street and W. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists