Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 410 NW 3rd.

Vandalism, 2310 E. Gore.

Sex offenses, 209 SE Interstate Drive.

Arson, 1320 NW Williams.

DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Oak Avenue.

Auto theft, 812 SW 3rd.

Disorderly conduct, 1315 NW Kingsbury.

DUI, Southwest 2nd Street and W. Lee.

Disorderly conduct, 2309 NW 4th.

DUI, Northwest 2nd Street and Dearborn Avenue.

DUI, 4500 W. Lee.

DUI, Southwest 5th Street and W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

