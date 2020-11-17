Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1115 SW G.
Incident, 8802 Cache Road.
Incident, No. 3 SW 71st.
Burglary, 1608 SW 10th.
DUI, Northwest 47th Street and Cache Road.
DUI, 4700 block Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard.
DUI, Northwest Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard.
Incident, 2006 NW 82nd.
Incident, 2617 NW DeBracy.
Burglary, 111 SW 68th.
Auto theft, 819 SE 38th.
Theft of controlled dangerous substances, 6107 NW Elm.
Auto theft, burglary, 1401 SW B.