Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 10 SW 4th.
Burglary, 215 NW Arlington.
Incident, 2313 NW Denver.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3401 SW 11th.
Malicious injury to property, auto theft, 1707 SW 19th.
Auto theft, 804 SW D.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 2632 Cache Road.
Resisting police, 1510 SW E.
Resisting police, Interstate 44 and Southwest 11th Street.
Marijuana possession, resisting police, 202 E. Lee.
First-degree robbery, 1206 NW Baldwin.
Incident, 610 SW 52nd.
Burglary, 4321 SE Camelot Drive.
Marijuana possession, resisting police, Northwest 23rd Street and 24th Street.
Burglary, 111 SW 68th.
Assault and battery, 824 SE 2nd.