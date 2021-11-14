Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Narcotics possession, 2112 NW Bessie.

Disorderly conduct, Southwest 18th Street and Douglas Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Northwest 20th Street and Floyd Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Burglary, 2910 SW J.

Disorderly conduct, 2401 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, 502 NW Irwin.

DUI, 1700 NW Baldwin.

DUI, Southwest 38th Street and J Avenue.

Trespassing, 1601 NW 20th.

Larceny, 3110 NE Plymouth Rock.

Auto theft, 2219 NW Baltimore Circle.

Vandalism, Northwest 18th Street and Taft Avenue.

DUI, 500 SW 17th.

DUI, Northwest 10th Street and Ferris Avenue.

DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

