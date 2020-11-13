Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.
Auto burglary, 7900 block Northwest Crossland. Circle.
Property damage, 1411 SW A.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 13, 2020 @ 7:20 am
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.
Auto burglary, 7900 block Northwest Crossland. Circle.
Property damage, 1411 SW A.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.