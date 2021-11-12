Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 50th Street and Cache Road.

Trespassing, 907 NW Euclid.

DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Auto theft, 1107 W. Lee.

Disorderly conduct, 1212 NW Logan.

Narcotics possession, Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Disorderly conduct, 2312 Fort Sill Boulevard.

Auto theft, 613 SW 25th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you