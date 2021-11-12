Police reports for Nov. 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 50th Street and Cache Road.Trespassing, 907 NW Euclid.DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.Auto theft, 1107 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 1212 NW Logan.Narcotics possession, Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 2312 Fort Sill Boulevard.Auto theft, 613 SW 25th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists