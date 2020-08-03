Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

1203 SW 26th Pl., leaving scene property, obedience to police officer, unlawful poss. of marijuana.

1508 NW Irwin, DUI refusal.

Northwest 21st Street and Northwest D Avenue, resisting a police officer, motor vehicle theft.

214 SE 6th, assault with dangerous weapon, motor vehicle theft.

36 N Sheridan, petit larceny by shoplifting.

2315 SW H, motor vehicle theft.

Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, lost/stolen vehicle tag.

